Ayala and Bracy to vie for Demings’ seat

With Congresswoman Val Demings expected to run next year for the U.S. Senate, high-profile Democrats plan to compete for her Orlandoarea U.S. House seat.
State Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, and former Central Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced they will run in what is now Congressional District 10.
Bracy, whose campaign sent a news release to reporters Tuesday about his candidacy, has served in the state Senate since 2016 after two terms in the state House.
Ayala, who posted an announcement on Twitter, was elected state attorney in the 9th Judicial Circuit in 2016 and did not seek a second term last year. The 9th Judicial Circuit is made up of Orange and Osceola counties.
Demings’ congressional district is a Democratic stronghold. The district’s
boundaries – and potentially its number – will change before the 2022 elections because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process. Demings is expected to formally announce that she will try to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., next year.
