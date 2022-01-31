A bomb scare at Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) on Monday morning led to a lockdown at the Daytona Beach HBCU.
According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, B-CU was cleared of the bomb threat late Monday morning. Classes were canceled for the day and the public was asked not to go on the campus unless it was necessary.
B-CU is one of six historically Black college and universities around the country that had a bomb scare. Other schools threatened were Albany State University, Howard University, Florida A&M University, Southern University, A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bowie State University in Maryland, and Delaware State University.
