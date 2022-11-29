Bethune-Cookman University announced on Tuesday that it was parting ways with Head Football Coach Terry Sims.
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats went 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season. A record identical to last season.
In a statement released by B-CU’s Athletic Department, Athletic Director Reggie Theus stated, “Discussions about the progress and future of our program eventually led us to the point where I felt it was best for us to move in different directions. We sincerely appreciate Sims’ service to the university and we wish him the best."
Sims went 38-39 in seven seasons at Bethune-Cookman. During his tenure, the Wildcats had four winning seasons and were MEAC Champions in 2015. Sims was also named MEAC Coach of the Year that season. B-CU joined the SWAC in 2021.
He joined the staff as an assistant under former Coach Brian Jenkins in 2010 and was promoted to head coach in 2015 after Jenkins’ departure.
