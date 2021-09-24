B-CU tells National Alumni Association to dissolve

The university plans to establish another alumni organization, but the current one says it will continue under a new name.
In a surprising move, Bethune-Cookman University is cutting ties with its National Alumni Association (NAA).
B-CU has admitted that it “is moving towards establishing a Direct Support Organization’’ program to support the efforts of alumni affairs and auxiliaries that represent B-CU. The board also asked the NAA to dissolve.
The request was made in a letter to the NAA dated Sept. 17 from B-CU’s attorney, Michelle Bedoya Barnett of Alexander DeGance Barnett, P.A.
The letter is in response to one sent to B-CU on Sept. 13 from Willie J. Walker of the Walker Law Offices, an attorney for the NAA. In that letter, Walker sought mediation so both sides could meet to hammer out their differences.
Barnett’s letter to Walk- er states that the university “does not find it necessary to engage in mediation.’’ She also stated that the Board of Trustees approved the dissolving of the NAA earlier this month.
“Please understand that B-CU appreciates the efforts of its alumni and is appreciative of the support its alumni have afforded over the years.
However, as B-CU works to ensure that there is uniformity in its practices and that B-CU’s records are appropriately maintained, B-CU is moving towards establishing a Direct Support Organization program to support the efforts of alumni affairs and other auxiliaries that represent the B-CU,” the letter states.
The letter further states, “As it relates to the National Alumni Association of Bethune-Cookman University, Inc. (“NAA’’), at the board meeting on September 1, 2021, the Board unanimously approved a resolution stating that it is in the best interest of the University that the NAA in its current form be dissolved. To the extent that it is not dissolved and continues to exist as a Florida non-profit corporation or other 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization, the NAA should cease any mention or representation that it acts in any manner on behalf of B-CU.”
Barnett’s response adds that the NAA “ is not sanctioned by B-CU and for this reason, it is not legally authorized to use B-CU’s name, likeness, logos, facilities or to represent itself publicly as being associated with B-CU in any way.’’
‘Head-scratching’ decision
The NAA is disappointed with the university’s decision to cut ties.
“We hope that they change course. What they are proposing is simply not good for the health of Bethune-Cookman University,” Walker told the Florida Courier. “There is presently nothing in place to replace what the alumni association does and has done. They’ve created a void in the types of activities that the alumni association could be doing.”
Walker also questions if the school could dissolve the NAA.
“They can’t actually dis- solve the National Alumni Association, which is a separate organization itself. It’s just a head-scratching move,” he said. “They’ve just bastardized their alumni, which is head-scratching. They are disconnecting organizational support.”
Currently, there seems to be no further legal action coming on this matter.
Walker noted, “These are the kind of things that are a last resort. We hope it doesn’t come to that.”
New name for NAA
Meanwhile, the NAA will not dissolve. Members held a virtual board meeting on Tuesday night and changed the organization’s name to the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association.
“Unfortunately, the name change is something they had to do because the university doesn’t want to be associated with them,” Walker said.
B-CU scheduled a virtual online town hall meeting with its Board of Trustees for Thursday, Sept. 23. The NAA had previously scheduled a meeting the same night to discuss its status.
The NAA also disputes the Board of Trustees’ vote to dissolve and disassociate from it. Members claim the board vote was 8-1, not an 8-0 vote, with Wayne A. Davis voting against the measure and Vice Chair Joyours “Pete” Gamble sustaining.
The NAA still has hopes of reconciliation with the university and its Board of Trustees.
“We still hope that there is a conversation when cooler heads get to reflect on what this does to the university,” Walker added. “It’s not a good set of circumstances.”
