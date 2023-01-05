The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA) will host its 43rd Annual TOBA Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Leadership Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6:45 a.m. at the J.W. Marriott, 510 Water Street, Tampa.
The theme for the event is “Dream Like King.” This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president of Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.
“TOBA looks forward to having Dr. Artis as our keynote speaker this year,” said James Ransom, chair of the event and a TOBA board member. “She is a dynamic and outstanding individual who epitomizes the essence of this year’s breakfast theme. We believe her message will be timely and empowering for our community.”
Artis also is former president of Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.
The primary purpose of the breakfast event is to honor the life and legacy of King and to foster positive community relations. The breakfast brings together about 1,200 attendees, including community and civic leaders, government and business leaders, educators, religious leaders, young people, grassroots organizations, and the general public.
Information regarding tickets, sponsorships and corporate tables are available online at tobanetwork.org.
For more questions, send an email to info@tobanetwork.org.
