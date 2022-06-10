Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) has announced the retirement of Dr. Hiram Powell, interim president.
In a statement issued on Wednesday night, B-CU thanked Powell for his 42 years of service and dedication to the university.
The statement said another interim president will be named in the coming weeks.
According to B-CU, Powell considered retiring in 2021 but “answered the university’s call’’ when the Board of Trustees asked him to serve as interim for one year to oversee the reaffirmation of the university’s accreditation.
Powell became interim after Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite left to become president at Bentley University in Massachusetts in May 2021.
Before he was named interim, Powell was the dean of Arts and Communication. He has worked at the school since 1977. Powell is a 1976 graduate of Bethune-Cookman.
The statement also said that B-CU’s Board of Trustees is taking “a thorough and inclusive search process among a diverse pool of candidates’’ to select the university’s eighth president.
