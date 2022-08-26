WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is canceling $10,000 in student debt for individuals earning less than $125,000 annually and extending a pause on loan repayments for all borrowers through the end of the year.
People who received Pell Grants to help cover the cost of college will be eligible for up to $20,000 in loan relief. And a new income-based repayment cap will ensure borrowers pay no more than 5% of their monthly income toward their undergraduate loans as long as they aren’t behind on payments.
Some analysts believe that change may prove even more significant than the debt forgiveness.
Lamenting that “an entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt” because the cost of higher education has increased so much, Biden described his action as a matter of economic fairness that will “provide more breathing room for people” and boost America’s competitiveness.
“My plan is responsible and fair. It focuses the benefit on middle-class and working families. It helps both current and future borrowers and it will fix a badly broken system,” Biden said. “It’s about opportunity. It’s about giving people a fair shot.”
The overall package, which Biden said will benefit 43 million Americans, is a win for activists who have pushed for such action as a matter of economic fairness.
The amount of debt Biden has decided to erase is less than many activists had sought, complicating an issue the White House hopes will boost Democrats in the midterm election and ensuring criticism from both parties.
Biden, who returned from a twoweek vacation Wednesday morning, had vowed to act before Aug. 31, when the latest pandemic-driven moratorium on federal student loan payments runs out. He said this extension would be the last one and that payments would resume in January 2023.
“It’s time for the payments to resume,” he said.
President Donald Trump first suspended payments in March 2020, and Biden has granted four extensions. So far, the suspensions have cost the federal government more than $100 billion.
More than 40 million Americans owe a collective $1.6 trillion in federal student loans.
