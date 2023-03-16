Big crowds at Bike Week

Daytona Beach event attracts tens of thousands
The 82nd Bike Week in Daytona Beach started on Friday, March 3 and roared to the finish line on Sunday, March 12. The popular event brings an estimated $600 million to the area’s economy every year, thanks to the tens of thousands of bikers who attend from around the country. This year’s event saw pre-pandemic levels with plenty of events for motorcycle enthusiasts.
In Daytona Beach’s Black community called Midtown, there was plenty of activity along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard where bikers could show off their fancy rides, get a bite to eat from vendors, and enjoy entertainment provided by local businesses and motorcycle clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.