The Andrew Joseph Foundation will host a “Keeper of His Memory’’ weekend next month in Tampa in memory of the Black 14-year-old who died on Feb. 7, 2014, after attending “Student Day’’ at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
Guests at the Feb. 11-13 memorial events will include members of Black Lives Matter as well as actress Eva Marcille.
Andrew Joseph III was a Catholic student in Tampa Bay whose first encounter with law enforcement proved deadly. During a “School Day’’ at the fairgrounds sponsored by Hillsborough County Public Schools, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office rounded up 99 children, sending 12 to juvenile detention the night of Feb. 7, 2014. Andrew was one of them.
After no attempts to reach his family, Andrew was dropped off on the side of a busy, dark stretch of Interstate 4 in Tampa, two miles from the fairgrounds. While trying to cross the interstate, he was killed by a motorist, his family states.
‘Qualified immunity’ fight
Nearly eight years later, no police report exists or documentation showing criminal wrongdoing by Andrew. And local law enforcement continues to use the legal claim of “qualified immunity” to block Andrew’s family from having their day in court.
“To this day, there has been no accountability, only relentless attempts and failed court appeals by the sheriff’s department and the Florida State Fair-grounds delaying and denying justice claiming qualified immunity/ sovereign immunity,’’ said Deanna Joseph, Andrew’s mother.
Mrs. Joseph, along with members of Black Lives Matter and other advocates, are pushing for the passage of a congressional bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Ayana Pressley that ends qualified immunity.
A petition relating to the bill will be a major topic during the Keeper of the Memory weekend presented by the Andrew Joseph Foundation.
Schedule of events
On Friday, Feb. 11, there will be a 5 p.m. demonstration at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa.
A teen summit is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Blessed Center Venue, 7001 12th Ave., Tampa. Sign up on The Andrew Joseph Foundation Center For Advo- cacy and Peace Education’s website, under the events tab.
A memorial gala will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Blessed Center Venue. The guest speakers will be actress Eva Marcille and Dr. Melina Abdulla, co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles. The event will be offered in person and virtually. Tickets: https://bit.ly/3xV99zx
At 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, a Masjid Breakfast and Prayer will be held at 905 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa.
“We look forward to a night of entertainment, community speakers and our special guest speakers, Eva Marcille, actress, fashion model and television personality; and Dr. Melina Abdullah, professor, civic leader, cofounder of Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles, and director of Black Lives Matter Grassroots, to educate, enlighten and engage in the work onward and upward,’’ Deanna Joseph said about the Feb. 12 event.
For more information on the Andrew Joseph Foundation and the Feb. 11-13 events, visit andrewjosephfoundation.com or call 813- 562-2045.
