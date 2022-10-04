Black neighborhood devastated by Ian seeking help

One of the Southwest Florida area’s devastated by Hurricane Ian is River Park, the only historically Black neighborhood in Naples, a pristine coastal city known for its white-sand beaches, numerous golf courses and upscale residential communities.
The River Park neighborhood is less than a 20-minute drive to the beach and is comprised of only three streets of houses and a few apartment complexes, mostly inhabited by African Americans who have been there for decades.
Leona Adkins and her husband, Warren, own one of the houses there, which was nearly destroyed from several feet of flooding that devastated the area last week.
She and her family have been staying in hotels since the storm. They are spending their days cleaning up their home and assisting other neighbors in need. What the residents need is a safe place to live and some help getting their homes livable again.
Unfortunately, many of the residents are having to stay in their homes with soiled furnishings, no power and sewage backup because there has been nowhere else for them to go. There are a lack of hotels available and affordable housing in Naples doesn’t really exist.
“My toughest battle is asking for help. We have literally lost EVERYTHING. My home was my family's safe place that is now in desperate need of repair,’’ Leona Adkins wrote in a GoFundMe post she set up on Monday. “My husband and I work hard and care for my elderly aunt, and grandchildren who have all now been separated. At this time our ‘home’ is no longer that. We are seeking a short-term lease (waiting for home repairs) with no luck.
“My family is devastated and separated. At this time, we don't own any of the things that we worked so hard for but we do have our lives. Our home has housed and provided food and shelter for many throughout the years. We are not asking for handouts, we are asking for help,’’ she related.
She added on her Hurricane Ian Family Reunification GoFundMe page, “Help us to regain and provide a safe place for my family.
Adkins told the Florida Courier on Tuesday that she had received information about a shelter that was opening.
At a Naples City Council meeting on Friday, Sept. 30, Vincent Keeys, president of the Collier County NAACP, complained about the lack of a plan to assist residents in River Park, many who are elderly and are low income.
"There are people out here who need help and they need an answer,’’ he said.
City Manager Jay Boodheshwar said at the meeting, “We hear you. We hear the community. Our first priority was to protect life.’’
On Monday, Keeys told the Florida Courier that volunteers were still needed to help remove the property damaged from the storm surge. He also has asked for items like drywall, drywall screws and plastic fans.
The Collier NAACP, local churches, organizations and individuals have been in the area daily since the hurricane, providing food, clothing, and other donations. The NAACP is accepting financial donations to help River Park residents through its website, NAACPCollier.org.
Since the hurricane, Keeys and other residents who don’t live in the area like Shazi Parker have been over there daily offering assistance.
“People are coming in in numbers. I have never seen so much support in that community,’’ Parker told the Courier on Monday.
Parker, who works at a city recreation center in River Park, has been shopping for clothes for children who live in the area. The children were scheduled to return to school on Thursday. She’s appreciative of the donations of clothing but wanted to provide the kids with new items.
“I don’t want kids going back to school with hand-me-downs. They need to go back with something fresh because they’re already going through enough,’’ she said. She’s also collecting school supplies.
She noted that the residents need a whole lot of prayer and support, adding that many of the residents are on fixed incomes and need help.
“They paid their houses off and this comes along. A lot of them are starting for scratch. At this time, some are living in the houses with the water and mold already setting in,’’ Parker stated.
“There is no low-income housing here. There’s not really shelters. No homeless shelters so they have to go in and live with someone else…. People are doing the best they can,’’ she added.
