Blacks blast Barnaby for comments on transgenders

Florida House Rep. Webster Barnaby is under scrutiny for comments he made this week about transgenders.
Barnaby is a Republican who represents District 29, which encompasses most of West Volusia County, which includes parts of DeLand, Deltona and Lake Helen.
On Monday, while debating House Bill 1421, a bill that would have an impact on the transgender community in Florida, Barnaby called transgendered people “mutants, demons and imps.”
The bill seeks to prevent transgender men and women from using bathrooms that don’t line up with their sex assigned at birth.
In his remarks, Barnaby before the House Commerce Committee, likened transgender people to “mutants from another planet.’’
“It’s like I’m watching an X-Men movie,’’ he said. “It’s like we have mutants living among us on planet Earth. Some people don’t like that, but that’s a fact.”
“This is the planet Earth, where God created men, male and women, female,” Barnaby said Monday. “I’m a proud Christian, conservative Republican. I’m not on the fence.”
He added, “I’m not afraid to address the dysphoria or the dysfunction. The Lord rebuke you, Satan, and all of your demons and all of your imps will come and parade before us. That’s right – I called you demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world.”
Other Black legislators respond
He later apologized for his comments. “I would like to apologize to the trans community for referring to you as demons,” said Barnaby, who also is a clergyman.
“What we witnessed Monday is textbook transphobia and hate. It is unfortunate that members of the Legislature have thought it wise to resort to such unnecessary and harmful words when debating bills,’’ State Rep Dianne Hart (D-Tampa) said in a statement. Hart also is chair of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus.
“To make matters worse, they use God’s name, a God who said that ‘the greatest commandment is love,’ to spread such hate. The actions displayed today are not Christ-like. This type of behavior has no place in the Florida Legislature; there should be swift action taken as a result of this. Representative Barnaby should be censured and held accountable.”
Other Democrats joined in condemning Barnaby’s remarks.
“The disgusting and hateful rhetoric used by Representative Barnaby further illustrates the divisive culture that the Republicans have created in this legislature. It is unconscionable that an elected official would refer to any citizen of the state of Florida as “mutants,” “demons,” or “imps,” commented Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby (D-St. Petersburg) via a statement released the same day.
“Words like these lay a foundation for people to be harmed and ostracized. The extreme language used in yesterday’s House Commerce Committee was reminiscent of that used in 1930 Nazi Germany to justify genocide. Members of the legislature can have policy disagreements without devaluing and endangering our constituents. I am calling on the Speaker of the House to sanction Representative Barnaby expeditiously.”
Volusia leader reacts
The Volusia Democratic Black Caucus also weighed in on Barnaby’s remarks.
“The statements by Mr. Barnaby can be characterized as reprehensible, particularly in light of the fact that he was elected to represent all citizens regardless of his personal biases and narrow mindedness,” said the Rev. Dr. L. Ronald Durham, chair of the Volusia caucus. “It is particularly difficult to comprehend for someone who professes to be a man of God, whose savior preached love for all mankind.
It is just this kind of incendiary language that we have seen incite people to perpetrate violence against segments of American society. It needs to stop and stop now.”
Barnaby did not return phone calls from the Florida Courier before its Wednesday night deadline.
Barnaby was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2020 for the District 27 seat. Previously, he served on the Deltona City Commission from 2012 to 2020.
