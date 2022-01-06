Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens was among the Black colleges and universities around the country who received bomb threats on Tuesday.
On its website Tuesday evening, the university posted that the university was alerted by the Miami Gardens Police Department of a bomb threat.
“Miami Gardens Police, Miami-Dade Police Bomb K-9 Unit and campus security searched the campus for any suspicious packages. After a thorough search, no suspicious packages were found, and no one was harmed. The campus returned to normal operations,’’ the university posted.
“Florida Memorial University takes matters of this nature seriously. The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is the university’s main priority.’’
The statement added that campus security will continue to work with all involved agencies as the investigation remains ongoing.
Evacuation at NCCU too
According to The News & Observer newspaper, North Carolina Central University (NCCU) also sent out an “all-clear” message Tuesday night, about four hours after a bomb threat prompted the Durham campus to evacuate.
The university was one of at least seven bomb threats reported Tuesday at HBCUs around the country, the university said in a statement.
None of the threats resulted in a bomb or explosive being found. Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee confirmed to the Florida Courier on Wednesday that it did not receive a bomb threat.
The alert sent to NCCU at 5:34 p.m. told the campus community to “proceed immediately to the nearest exit and vacate the building.” Officials told employees to return home, the News & Observer stated.
Students who couldn’t go home were told to report to Hillside High School’s parking lot.
“This is not a drill,” the alert said in all capital letters.
By 9:15 p.m., an all-clear message was sent, and students were taken back to their residence halls.
More threats
Texas Southern University sent a message to its campus that “several HBCUs received phone calls regarding potential threats to their campus. All threats have been unfounded. Nevertheless, please continue to be vigilant and safe on and near campus.” The message was posted by a student on Twitter.
New Orleans Police responded to a bomb threat at Xavier University around 3 p.m. local time, the Times Picayune reported.
Howard University in Washing- ton, D.C., reported late Tuesday afternoon that there was a potential bomb threat earlier on campus but that “no active devices were found.”
Prairie View A&M University in Texas reported a bomb threat about 5:10 p.m., according to a tweet from the school’s Senior Class Council.
Norfolk State University in Virginia emailed the campus with a similar alert telling people to evacuate the campus because of a bomb threat, WAVY reported.
Information from a story by The News & Observer/Tribune News Service was used in this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.