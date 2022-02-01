On Monday morning, Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) was on lockdown due to a bomb threat. It was one of a number of Black colleges and universities around the country that received the threats.
On Tuesday morning, there were more bomb threats, including at Edward Waters University, a historically Black university in Jacksonville.
Law enforcement swept through the B-CU campus in Daytona Beach and, fortunately, found nothing.
A neo-Nazi group called “Atomwaffen’’ has been linked to the call to B-CU, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
A call into the Volusia County emergency dispatch also indicated that there was an active shooter threat on the campus as well as an explosive device threat. The shooting threat, according to the call, was expected to happen around lunchtime Monday.
The Daytona Beach Police Department addressed the matter during a press conference on Monday.
“We responded to a phone call around 4:35 a.m. which told us that explosives were in duffel bags and backpacks with C4 on the north and east end of campus. A second call was made with a threat of an active shooter for 12:30 p.m. so we kept campus locked down further,” stated Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
“The person on the phone laid claim to being a part of this neo-Nazi group,’’ Young added.
Students were allowed to move about on campus again after 2:30 p.m.
Kieyuana Gloster, a senior at B-CU, was on campus during the lockdown.
Gloster told the Daytona Times that she learned about it through a campus email.
“I found out via email, then looked outside and saw all the cops. I was first irritated and confused to why we were on lockdown.”
“I was pissed off and wanted to know why someone would want to do this. I think its racially motivated. There is a lot of racism in Daytona and this country,’’ she added.
The Jacksonville Times-Union reported late Tuesday morning that a sweep of Edward Waters by law enforcement had found nothing.
Edward Waters Chief of Campus Public Safety Theodore Reynolds said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had advised him of the threat about 3:25 a.m.
On Monday, in addition to Bethune-Cookman, other HBCUs received bomb threats, including Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Albany State University in Georgia; Bowie State University in Maryland; and Delaware State University.
Along with Edward Waters, colleges and universities receiving bomb threats on Tuesday were Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia in Washington; Kentucky State University; Fort Valley State in Georgia; Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana; Spelman College in Atlanta; and Morgan State University in Baltimore.
The threats again resulted in canceled classes and lockdown orders.
The FBI is investigating the threat at each of the HBCUs.
On Jan. 5, several HBCUs, including Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, received bomb threats.
Daytona Times intern Amber Courtney, a B-CU senior, contributed to this report.
