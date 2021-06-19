Brown of Ocoee vying for Bracy’s state seat

With Randolph Bracy running for a congressional seat, state Rep. Kamia Brown, D-Ocoee, will try to succeed him in the Florida Senate.
Brown has filed paperwork to run next year in what is now Senate District 11 in Orange County, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Bracy, D-Ocoee, will run in 2022 for a congressional seat that will be open be- cause U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., is running for the U.S. Senate. Brown is the first candidate who has filed paperwork for the state Senate seat.
She was first elected to the state House in 2016. The Senate district’s boundaries – and potentially its number – will change before the 2022 election because of the upcoming reapportionment process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.