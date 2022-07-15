Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, filed a report this month showing finance activity through June 24.
The committee raised more than $3.61 million from June 1 to June 24. Here is a list of contributions of $100,000 or more to the committee during the period:
- Florida Care Inc., Montebello, N.Y.: $400,000
- Cannae Holdings, LLC, Las Vegas: $250,000
- Bruce V. Rauner, Key Largo: $200,000
- Craig C. Mateer, Orlando: $100,000
- Douglas Scharbauer, Midland, Texas: $100,000
- Standard Industries Inc., Parsippany, N.J.: $100,000
- The Portopiccolo Group, Englewood Cliffs, N.J. $100,000
- Wescon Management Group, Inc., Midland, Texas: $100,000
- Michael A. White, Marietta, Ga.: $100,000
SOURCE: FLORIDA DIVISION OF ELECTIONS
