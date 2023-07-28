Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University.
According to Dr. Terel Newton, medical cannabis possesses the potential to help relieve various pain issues, ranging from migraine headaches to spinal cord injuries and everything in-between.
As the medical director of Total Pain Relief in Jacksonville, Dr. Newton focuses on designing holistic care plans for individuals experiencing acute and chronic pain. He also serves as the Florida medical director for Trulieve, the largest licensed operator of medical marijuana dispensaries in Florida.
So, when it comes to pain management, he is well versed in conventional and alternative treatments. Medical cannabis, Dr. Newton explains, holds a distinct advantage over pharmaceutical drugs often prescribed to relieve pain and related side effects.
“The great thing about cannabis is you can coordinate what I call ‘monopharmacy.’ With traditional medicine, there’s polypharmacy. So, it’s one medicine for your pain, one medicine for your sleep, one medicine for your anxiety. But you can have cannabis treat all of those things,” he says.
What further separates cannabis from traditional pain medications like opioids is “you can’t overdose on it,” he adds. “It’s not going to suppress your breathing . . . whereas, with muscle relaxants, they can suppress your breathing. Anti-inflammatories can cause ulcerations in your stomach, and we don’t see that with CBD, THC, or any cannabinoid-based medicines. If you take a sleep aid and you drink alcohol, you can overdose on that, but with cannabis, you won’t overdose.”
Psychological benefit
Dr. Newton says there also is a psychological benefit to using medical cannabis instead of opiates for pain treatment.
Cannabis is “more powerful than opiates because it can also treat the emotional component of the pain as well, where opiates don’t treat the emotional component. Actually, opiates often make it worse. One of the side effects of opiates is depression. If you have a severe injury and you can’t function like you normally can, you are probably going to have some depression, and opiates are more likely to make that worse compared to cannabis.”
Clinical nutritionist Abbey Folsom shares Dr. Newton’s preference to low-THC cannabis over powerful and potentially addictive pharmaceuticals in pain management. But she says a healthy diet plays a big part in relieving inflammation, which is the most common source of pain.
“The Western diet is notoriously high in n-6 fatty acids, so we want to focus on omega-3 or n-3 fatty acids, which the Mediterranean diet is high in. I would actually recommend the Mediterranean diet, a diet high in n-3 omega fatty acids to support the endocannabinoid system,” says Ms. Folsom, whose practice includes treating chronic disease.
The Mediterranean diet emphasizes eating plant-based foods, poultry instead of red meats, whole grains, fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and cooking with extra virgin olive oil. It eschews consuming processed foods, sweets, sugary drinks and butter.
Dr. Newton and Ms. Folsom agree that combating chronic pain takes a multiprong attack strategy. Medication alone likely won’t get the job done. Physical therapy and activity, weight loss, and healthy nutrition should be considered, too.
Visit https://bit.ly/CannabisandPainModalities to watch MMERI’s Conversations on Cannabis Virtual Forum featuring Dr. Terel Newton, medical director of Total Pain Relief in Jacksonville, and Florida Licensed Nutritionist Abbey Folsom discussing cannabis as a treatment for pain management. Video Link: https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyQ2snTzQE
