Charles Barkley to give $1 million to B-CU

Bethune-Cookman University is getting a boost from an NBA legend.
Retired NBA star and TV basketball analyst Charles Barkley has announced that he will donate $1 million to B-CU.
Barkley is also donating $1 million to Jackson State University.
This isn’t the first time, “Sir Charles,’’ which is Barkley’s nickname, has given to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
His donation lists include Alabama A&M University, Tuskegee University, Miles College, Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University.
Charles Barkley originally told AL.com, “I’m just so lucky and blessed beyond anything I can imagine. All this [expletive] money is crazy. I’m going to use the rest of my life to bless as many people as I possibly can.”
Barkley played against Reggie Theus, B-CU’s athletic director and men’s basketball coach, in the 1980s and 1990s.
“I’m just so incredibly humbled by what he’s done. It’s just a big thing. He’s my NBA brother. It’s a small fraternity,” said Theus. “I was actually surprised. I didn’t know this was coming.”
Barkley also is a longtime friend of Deion Sanders, the former Jackson State football coach who recently agreed to coach Colorado.
In addition, Barkley is to donate $1 million to ALS research in Alabama in the name of his former Auburn University teammate Gary Godfrey, who was diagnosed with the disease in January 2019.
