CHARLES W. CHERRY II AUG. 6, 1956 – JULY 15, 2023
Retired Florida Courier publisher passed away on July 15 at age 66.
Charles W. “Chuck’’ Cherry II, retired publisher of the Florida Courier, was remembered this week as a fierce advocate for the Black press and an outspoken warrior for social justice.
Cherry, who lived in Daytona Beach, died on Saturday, July 15, at age 66. He retired in 2020 as publisher of the Courier and its sister newspaper, the Daytona Times, after running the Black newspapers’ editorial operations for decades.
The retired attorney also was an author, speaker, radio broadcaster and strategic business planning consultant.
Since the announcement of his passing, there has been an outpouring of emotional tributes from people around the country.
Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NNPA) noted that “the entire association of Black publishers were saddened by Cherry’s death.’’ Cherry was a former member of the NNPA board.
“On behalf of the NNPA, we express our profound sympathy and condolences to the family of one of the NNPA’s stellar publishers and leaders, Charles W. Cherry II,” Chavis stated. “Attorney Cherry was a fearless person and a renowned freedom fighting publisher.’’
Cherry was buried on Tuesday at Prairie Creek Conservatory Cemetery in Gainesville. He had decided years ago that he wanted a natural burial and had chosen the cemetery as his final resting place. Plans are in the works for a public memorial service at the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry Sr. Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach.
C. David Moody of Atlanta, Chuck Cherry’s Morehouse College roommate and Omega Psi Fraternity brother, was one of the organizers of Tuesday’s burial ceremony. He and a large group of Omegas who pledged at Morehouse, traveled to Gainesville to be part of the service.
“We met on the first day on campus. We both arrived a day early, so we were the only two in the dorm. We became roommates,’’ Moody told the Courier about his longtime friendship with Cherry. “Chuck was one of the smartest people I ever knew. He did his research before ever putting his pen to the paper. He was an incredible high jumper, and an awesome friend. He loved his children, family, and friends. I will miss him so much.’’
NNPA Chair Bobby Henry, publisher of the Westside Gazette in Fort Lauderdale, called Cherry a “dear fraternity brother.’’ He also attended the Tuesday service and is a member of Omega Psi Phi.
“I’m sure there were times that Charles felt the need to write about things that were difficult to some because of the exposure that comes when truth enters, “Henry said. “He brought that to us right, wrong or indifferent. He did it and he did it his way.’’
Retired Volusia County Judge Hubert Grimes and his wife, Daisy, also attended. On Monday, Mrs. Grimes, a radio talk-show host in Daytona Beach, dedicated her show to Cherry.
Judge Grimes told the Courier, “I first met and worked with Chuck in the early 1980s when we worked together to get 66 Seabreeze High School students and two pastors freed from the local jail where they had been arrested for protesting racial mistreatment at the school.
“We succeeded and got the charges dropped as well as had the perpetrator removed. While like so many others, we had our moments of disagreements over the years, I always considered him to be smart. committed to his beliefs and a strong man of character. May His soul rest peacefully and his family be comforted by his legacy,’’ Grimes added.
From prosecutor to publisher
Charles W. Cherry II was born on Aug. 6, 1956, in Daytona Beach to Julia T. Cherry and Charles W. Cherry, Sr., founder of the Daytona Times and Florida Courier newspapers. The senior Cherry also was a past president of the Florida NAACP and a former Daytona Beach city commissioner. Mrs. Cherry was a longtime Volusia County educator.
A graduate of Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach, Chuck Cherry received his B.A. degree in journalism from Morehouse College in 1978. While at Morehouse, he pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, following in the footsteps of his father. Chuck Cherry then went on to receive both his M.B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of Florida in 1982.
While at Morehouse, he was president of its Interfraternity Council; Basileus of the Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity; a Student Government Association representative; and a four-year track letterman in high jump.
Admitted into the Florida Bar in December 1983, he was a former Fort Lauderdale city and South Florida state prosecutor, and practiced law for 21 years before returning to journalism and newspaper publishing as his primary occupation upon the death of Charles W. Cherry, Sr. in 2004.
For more than 10 years, Chuck Cherry also served as general counsel to the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Lauderdale.
Along with being publisher of the newspapers, he served as general manager of the family-owned radio station WPUL-AM and for years was host of the station’s “Free Your Mind’’ radio show.
His “Straight, No Chaser’’ column appeared weekly for years in the Florida Courier and garnered Florida and national awards.
He also was an author and publisher of “Excellence Without Excuse: The Black Student’s Guide to Academic Excellence’’ in 1994, which has been used as a textbook in college-preparation classes and seminars.
In 2016, he co-wrote “Fighting through the Fear’’ with C. David Moody, his Morehouse College roommate and Omega Psi Phi brother.
Outspoken and unafraid
A year before retiring as the publisher of his family’s media business, Cherry founded 623 Management, Inc., a company that focused on developing and disseminating messaging to Black America with a specific focus on understanding and reaching Florida’s Black population through a comprehensive marketing strategy. He also was a sought-after speaker on Black history and civil rights in Daytona Beach and beyond.
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said this week, “Chuck was highly engaged and unafraid to challenge the power structure. He always sought to push the community forward and challenge the status quo. His intelligence and historical knowledge are impeccable.”
Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, was Cherry’s 1974 Seabreeze High classmate.
“A child of Daytona Beach civil rights leader Charles W. Cherry, Sr. it is my belief that Chuck learned from an early age to stand up for justice and challenge the status quo. He was outspoken and never backed down from a fight, literally’ ’she said this week.
“He spoke out against social injustice in our community vocally and through the media. We didn’t always agree on issues but that was OK with Chuck. He was a skilled and aggressive debater. He will be missed,’’ she added.
Dwayne Taylor, a former state legislator and Daytona Beach commissioner called Cherry a great friend who was “Peacock Proud” of his two children, Chayla and Charles III. “They were his pride and joy and he would do anything to make sure their wants and dreams would come to fruition.
“Chuck was a remarkable advocate for the issues that plague the Black community, fearlessly standing by his beliefs without being swayed by public opinion. I recall many times when he fearlessly spoke his mind, regardless of the consequences, always staying true to his convictions.
He added, “Personally, Chuck played a significant role in my life during a crucial moment, offering invaluable support and guidance.’’
Clarence McKee, Esq., of South Florida, is president of the McKee Communications, which specializes in government, community, political and media relations.
“He told the Courier, “Charles was a pioneer whom I was honored to call a friend. He was a towering figure among newspaper publishers. He deeply cared about problems impacting Florida’s Black communities and was passionate about informing and educating Florida Courier readers about how events affected their lives.
“He never compromised his values and put his heart and soul into serving and uplifting the Black community. He was fair and honest and called the political balls and strikes as he saw them based on what was in the best interests of his readers and their families,’’ McKee added.
Charles W. Cherry II is survived by his two children: daughter, Chayla Cherry, a recent graduate of Spelman College and a recipient of a Master’s in Global Affairs at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China; son, Charles W. Cherry III, a student at Morehouse College; former wife, Lisa Rogers Cherry of Fort Lauderdale; brother, Dr. Glenn Cherry (Dr. Valerie Cherry) of Tampa; sister, Cassandra Cherry Kittles (Willie Kittles) of Daytona Beach; nephew, Jamal Cherry (Dr. Sierra Cherry) of Houston, Texas; great niece, Mila Cherry of Houston; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Cherry, Sr., his mother, Julia Mae Troutman Cherry, and a daughter, Chip Happy Cherry.
