Chinese citizens sue Florida over ban on home purchases

Tampa, FL (33646)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.