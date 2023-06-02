More than doubling its number of customers over the past two years, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit 1.3 million policies last week.
Citizens had 1,300,059 policies as of Friday, May 26, up from 1,292,191 policies a week earlier and 1,284,368 policies two weeks earlier, according to information posted Tuesday on its website.
Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen dramatic growth during the past two years as private property insurers have dropped customers and raised rates because of financial troubles.
By comparison, Citizens totaled 609,805 policies as of May 31, 2021, and 883,333 policies as of May 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.