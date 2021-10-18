Colin Powell has died from complications from COVID-19, his family members have confirmed.
The first Black U.S. secretary of state was 84.
“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the former general’s family wrote on Facebook.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family wrote.
They reported that Powell had been fully vaccinated.
Powell became the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency.
He also counted as the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.
Powell was thrust into the global spotlight after leading the United States to victory during the Gulf War, with many even considering him as a presidential candidate.
