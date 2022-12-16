The Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach will become a reality on Saturday, Dec. 17. The current Midtown Cultural and Educational Center will be renamed in honor of the Cherrys, a decision made by Daytona Beach officials earlier this year.
The renaming ceremony at 9 a.m. is open to the public. The center is located at 981 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
The Cherrys are being honored for their legacy and philanthropic contributions to the Daytona Beach community.
Mr. Cherry, who died on Nov. 16, 2004, is the founder of the Florida Courier and its sister newspaper, the Daytona Times. The civil rights activist also served as a Daytona city commissioner in Zone 6 where the center is located from 1995 to his death in 2004.
Mrs. Cherry was a longtime Volusia County educator and community activist. She died this year on April 24.
“Once again, our city, Daytona Beach, pauses to recognize and honor the efforts of its citizenry. Come out and join us for this historic occasion,” said Daytona Commissioner Paula Reed, who currently represents Zone 6. Reed will serve as the emcee of the program.
‘Well-deser ved honor’
In June, the Daytona Beach city commission unanimously voted to rename the center after the Cherrys.
The City of Daytona Beach, Daytona Times and Florida Courier are sponsors of the Dec. 17 event.
“The Cherry family thanks the City of Daytona Beach for recognizing the lifelong commitment by Charles and Julia Cherry to improving the lives of the people in this community,’’ said the couple’s youngest son, Dr. Glenn Cherry, CEO of the Daytona Times and Florida Courier.
Along with Dr. Glenn Cherry, the Cherrys are survived by the eldest son, Charles W. Cherry II, J.D., MBA; daughter Cassandra Cherry Kittles; three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
“Although their influence on the lives of family and friends is deep and extends around the world, the central theme of their lives was, ‘Let the work we did speak for us.’
“We hope that the generations that follow will benefit from the lessons of community service and hard work that they espoused to all people that they encountered,’’ he added.
The initiative to rename the building was spearheaded by a group of Daytona residents, which included Percy Williamson.
“It’s a well-deserved honor for Mr. and Mrs. Cherry to be recognized in this monumental way. But for me, their selfless community building, contributions in civil rights, championing of education, highlighting of cultural excellence and focus on economic influence is a worthy road map for generations in this community to follow,” Williamson said.
Longtime community leaders
The Cherrys, who were born and raised in Georgia, moved to Daytona Beach in 1955.
Mr. Cherry went to Morehouse College and earned degrees in business administration and mathematics there. He later received his master’s degree from Alabama State University in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean Conflict.
While a student at Morehouse, he was initiated in 1947 into the Psi Chap-ter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
Upon moving to Daytona Beach, he became active in the civil rights movement, participating in sit-ins and other actions in the 1960s to help bring about integration. He served as an educator and business manager at then-Bethune-Cookman College.
He also was one of Florida’s first Black Realtors.
As one of the state’s few African American bail bondsman, he worked to get civil rights protestors – including his Morehouse College schoolmate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – released from Florida jails in the 1960s.
He became president of the Volusia County branch of the NAACP in 1971, was president of the state NAACP from 1974 to 1984, and later headed the local chapter again. He also was elected in 1977 to the NAACP’s national board, serving for 12 years.
In 1969, Mr. Cherry, launched the Daytona Beach’s Westside Rapper, a Black weekly newspaper in Daytona that became the Daytona Times in August 1978.
He established the Florida Courier in 1989, which was originally circulated only in the Fort Pierce and Vero Beach areas. The weekly newspaper went statewide in 2006.
In 2014, Mr. Cherry was inducted posthumously into the Florida Press Association’s Newspaper Hall of Fame.
Julia Mae Troutman attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics with a minor in Chemistry in 1955.
At then-Bethune-Cookman College, she became an assistant counselor for women.
She began her teaching career in 1963 at Campbell Elementary School. She later taught at Osceola Elementary in Ormond Beach and worked as a teacher for 25 years in Volusia County. During her teaching career, she taught hundreds of fourth and sixth graders.
She was an active member of the Bethune-Cookman University Women’s Advisory Board and a charter member of the DeLand Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
