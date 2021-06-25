Cops cracking heads

Report: Police sending thousands to ERs
A new investigation by the nonprofit The Marshall Project and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal the depth of police brutality and unpunished violence that continues to rock the nation, particularly communities of color.
Since 2015, more than 400,000 people have been treated in emergency rooms (ERs) because of a violent interaction with police or security guards, according to the report that The Marshall Project published in conjunction with NBC News.
No national data
“But there’s almost no nationwide data on the nature or circumstances of their in- juries,” the report’s authors wrote.
“Many of the country’s roughly 18,000 law enforcement agencies don’t tally or make public the number of people who need medical care after officers break their arms, bruise their faces, or shock them with Tasers.”
The researchers noted the national conversation about policing over the past year, where public attention has focused on those like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tamir Rice, who die at the hands of officers.
‘A beatdown’
“Few know that tens of thousands of people like Eliel Paulino end up in emergency rooms after run-ins with police,” the researchers penned in the study.
Paulino was less than a block from his apartment complex late one night in 2015 when “red police lights flashed in his SUV’s rearview mirror,” the researchers continued.
Officers told Paulino that lights on his license plates were out, and “within minutes, a routine traffic stop became a beatdown.”
An ER doctor needed four staples to close the wounds in Paulino’s right arm after officers slammed him to the ground and beat him with their batons.
The officers claimed that Paulino resisted arrest, but video from a security camera proved them wrong. The city of San Jose, Cal., paid Paulino a $700,000 civil settlement after a jury found the cops violated his constitutional rights.
Injuries underreported
According to a 2020 analysis, when police use force, more than half of the incidents end with a suspect or civilian getting hurt. The report authors also noted that “most experts agree that injuries at the hands of cops remain underreported.”
In an email to the Black Press of America, Tulane University professor Andrea Boyles said police officers are the most visible arm of the government.
Officers are protectors of state, representing and enforcing immense state power, added Dr. Boyles, a sociologist, and criminologist in the university’s Africana Studies Program.
“The bigger concern are the numbers of unreported and uncharged violent crimes committed by police daily,” asserted Dr. Boyles, who also serves on the faculty of Tulane’s Violence Pre- vention Institute.
“I argue that violent crimes committed by the police largely are not occurring as one-offs or in insolation. Rather, many are happening as buildups of problems that manifest as dangerous and anticipatorily vindicated escalations. Thus, they become lead-ins to the more series cases like murder.”
Hands and weapons
Most of the ER visits involved officers using their hands on people, the analysis found.
“Control holds” – twisting arms or holding people down – played a role in 60 percent of the cases.
Almost 20 percent of people who went to the ER were shot with stun guns. Police hit 10 percent withan “impact weapon” such as a baton.
Medical exams optional
The Marshall Project found that police in San Jose, Denver, and Chicago has strict rules about seeking medical attention when someone complains of an injury.
“If [the victim] is not complaining of an injury,” Chicago Police Spokesman Sgt. Rocco Alioto told researchers, “And there’s no visible sign of injury, then there’s nothing that says that we have to call or take them to the hospital for clearance.”
Click on https://www.themarshallproject.org/ to read the full report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.