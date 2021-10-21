Courier publisher among NABJ honorees

Florida Courier Publisher Jenise Griffin is among 14 Special Honorees who will be recognized on Dec. 4 by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) during its virtual awards ceremony.
Every year, NABJ pays homage to legendary Black journalists and media professionals who have made outstanding contributions to our industry, Dorothy Tucker, NABJ president, said in a press release.
Griffin will be awarded NABJ’s Journalist of Distinction Award.
“This is so awesome. To be honored by NABJ is truly amazing,” Griffin said. I was shocked when I received the call from Dorothy Tucker, NABJ’s president. I’m humbled and honored to be recognized with such outstanding journalists. There are so many communications professionals who are producing great work despite a pandemic, challenging work environments and other life stressors. I salute them.’’
Griffin, a Florida A&M University graduate, became publisher of the Courier and its sister newspaper, the Daytona Times, in 2020.
The Tampa Bay resident also will be one of the Florida journalists honored on Nov. 18 at the Rialto Theatre by the Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalists (TBABJ) during its annual Griot Drum Awards & Scholarship program. TBABJ is an affiliate chapter of NABJ.
“NABJ and TBABJ have been very important organizations in my career and my development as a journalist. I am grateful for the outstanding professionals who have mentored me along the way and the work they continue to do to ensure diversity in the media and accurate and balanced coverage of communities of color. This means so much to me as a ‘seasoned’ journalist and a longtime Black Press journalist.’’
Other special honor NABJ recipients include ESPN’s Malika Andrews with the Michael J. Feeney Emerging Journalist of the Year Award, Art Norman of NBC Chicago with the Chuck Stone Lifetime Achievement Award. Star Tribune reporter Libor Jany will be awarded the Journalist of the Year.
NABJ also will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame. Those inductees include TV host Roland S. Martin, author Rochelle Riley, and posthumously, Tulsa Star’s A.J. Smitherman.
For more information on the awards programs, visit nabj.org and tbabj.com.
