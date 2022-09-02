Crist tells why he chose teachers union president as running mate

HIALEAH — Karla Hernan - dez-Mats stood beside Demo - cratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist as his running mate for the first time on Aug. 27 at an event at Hialeah Middle School, the same school where the Mi - ami teachers union president taught special education for 10 years.
The event was to formally an - nounce Crist’s running mate for the November election, though CBS Miami broke news of the choice the day before.
“She wasn’t just a teacher, she was a teacher of special needs children,” Crist said on Aug. 27 in his speech to a crowd of both Miami and Broward teachers’ union members, supporters and local Democratic politicians. “Caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate. That’s what we don’t have in the governor’s office right now. And that’s what you deserve.”
In selecting Hernandez-Mats, Crist has chosen to lean into ed - ucation as a key issue of his cam - paign, as questions over paren - tal rights and what can be taught in the classroom have become hot-button issues in schools across the state under Gov. Ron DeSantis.
As teachers union president, Hernandez-Mats was a vocal critic of DeSantis’ education pol - icies such as the Parental Rights in Education bill.
In her speech, Hernan - dez-Mats positioned herself as a member of the community, a teacher and a union member, rather than a politician, in con - trast to Crist, a congressman and former governor.
“Where are my colleagues here, teachers in the crowd?” Hernandez-Mats asked to ap - plause. “Where is the house of labor here?”
She described schools as a “microcosm of the communi - ty” and spoke of students leaving the district because their parents couldn’t afford rent.
‘Coming from the heart’
Key players from Broward schools also attended the event, including teachers union mem - bers and union president Anna Fusco.
Broward teacher and union member Marjorie Cole said Her - nandez-Mats is “coming from the heart.”
“She knows the struggles first - hand,” she said.
Fusco said it was “an amazing, incredible, intelligent decision.”
“We need a strong governor for everyone’s rights, lieutenant governor for everyone’s rights,” Fusco said, adding that Crist has an understanding of “true pub - lic education” and is not some - one who’s “stomping on it.”
Also in the audience was Don - na Korn, one of the four Broward school board members recent - ly suspended by Gov. DeSantis, though she is still running for election in November.
The decision was decried by some as a political move, but championed by others as a much-needed response to mis - management and corruption.
“I have serious concerns about his actions with our school board,” said David Segal, an American history teacher at Nova High in Davie and union mem - ber. “I remember Charlie Crist vetoing anti-education laws. The other one is trying to tell me what I can do in my classroom.”
DeSantis has made “freedom” a key theme of his platform, but speakers at the event took issue with that.
“We want actual freedom for the people of Florida,” Crist said. “This guy’s the opposite of free - dom.”
Hernandez-Mats asked the audience, “Are you sick of poli - ticians who act like authoritari - ans, trying to tear apart our de - mocracy?”
As she spoke, the audience broke into chants of “Si, se puede!” and “We love Karla!”
