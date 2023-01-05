A friend of Damar Hamlin said the Buffalo Bills safety recovery was moving in “a positive direction’’ on Wednesday, two days after he collapsed on the Cincinnati football field and went into cardiac arrest.
Hamlin, a 24-year-old player from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition on Wednesday and was showing signs of improvement, Hamlin’s friend and business partner Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press.
The collapse happened during the Bill’s game against the Bengals on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.
Rooney called Hamlin’s family a “strong, resilient bunch.’’
He noted, “They’re worried, but hearing things were going in the right direction, they weren’t surprised. This is them. They know Damar, and they’re confident in his ability to overcome adversity.”
In a statement Tuesday, the family of Damar Hamlin thanked first responders, health care staff, the team and fans for their support for Hamlin.
The Bills were expected to resume practice on Thursday ahead of a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
