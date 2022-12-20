The Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach is now a reality.
The Midtown Cultural and Educational Center was renamed in honor of the Cherrys on Saturday, Dec. 17. The center is located at 981 George W. Engram Blvd.
The Cherrys were honored for their legacy and philanthropic contributions to the Daytona Beach community.
The late Mr. Cherry, who died on Nov. 16, 2004, was the founder of the Florida Courier and its sister newspaper, the Daytona Times. The civil rights activist also served as a Daytona city commissioner in Zone 6 where the center is located from 1995 to his death in 2004.
Mrs. Cherry was a longtime Volusia County educator and community activist. She died this year on April 24.
In June, the Daytona Beach city commission unanimously voted to rename the center after the Cherrys.
The City of Daytona Beach, Daytona Times and Florida Courier were sponsors of the Dec. 17 event.
Read more about the renaming event in the Dec. 23 issue of the Florida Courier and online at Flcourier.com.
(0) comments
