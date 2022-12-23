Daytona Beach community center named after Courier founder now a reality

A community center in Daytona Beach now bears the name of Charles W. Cherry, Sr., founder of the Florida Courier, and his wife, Julia.
The Midtown Cultural & Educational Center was renamed the Julia T. & Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center on Dec. 17 in a program that included the Cherrys’ three children, a grandson and Daytona city officials.
The community center is located at 981 George W. Engram Blvd., to the historically Black neighborhood known as Midtown.
“I thank the city of Daytona Beach for bestowing this great honor to my parents. Their legacy will live on forever. My parents were all about community and family,” said Cassandra Cherry Kittles, the couple’s only daughter. “I plan to bring my great-niece here and show her what an inspiration her great-grandparents were.”
Charles Cherry III, a Morehouse College freshman and graduate of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, had this to say about the couple: “One of the things that my grandparents focused on was the power of education. The renaming of the center is a testament to that and a commitment to their legacy of preparing the future through education. I thank the city and commission for this honor and all of you being here today.”
Mr. Cherry, a longtime Daytona Beach city commissioner and civil rights activist, founded the Florida Courier and its sister newspaper, the Daytona Times.
Mrs. Cherry was a retired Volusia County educator and community activist who helped run the family’s businesses. She died on April 24 in Daytona Beach.
“Mr. Cherry fought for us to be a better community. Our children can look at their legacy and know that they, too, can do what they did, which is to make a difference in their community,” said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.
Charles W. Cherry II and Dr. Glenn Cherry, sons of the Cherrys, also gave remarks at the event. Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed was the emcee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.