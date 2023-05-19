Here’s a glance at some of the new laws that came out of the 2023 legislative session.
After 60 days of debate, protests and controversy, the 2023 Florida legislative session has ended. Hundreds of bills passed the House and Senate, including one approving a $117 billion budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Below is a look at some standout bills:
Cuts to DEI funding at public colleges and universities
Public institutions of higher education can no longer spend tax dollars on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs or initiatives. The law, HB 999/SB266, also limits the teaching of race in those settings.
On Monday, DeSantis visited New College of Florida to sign the bill into law.
“DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination,” DeSantis said. “And that has no place in our public institutions.”
DeSantis also signed HB 931, which prohibits higher education institutions from requiring students, faculty, and staff members from signing diversity statements, and SB 240, which expands access to workforce education, or trade programs, to middle and high school students. (See page 3 for more on this law.)
Immigration reform
In an effort to crack down on immigrants entering the country illegally, DeSantis signed into law a bill that requires private employers to use a government system to verify the eligibility of newly hired employees and suspends licenses of employers who knowingly employ undocumented immigrants. Additionally, the law makes it a criminal offense to transport undocumented people into Florida and makes it easier for the governor to expel them from Florida.
Employers who violate the law can be fined up to $1,000 a day and have their licenses suspended until they come back into compliance.
Additionally, hospitals are required to ask patients if they are in the country legally.
The Florida House version of the bill was sponsored by Rep. Kiyan Michael (R-Jacksonville) whose son Brandon died in a 2007 car accident after being hit by an immigrant who had been deported twice previously.
Diaper tax rescinded
Diapers and incontinence products – including pads, liners, and undergarments – can no longer be taxed.
Sponsor Rep. Anna Eskamani (D–Orlando), who won bipartisan support for the bill, said the tax elimination could save Floridians an estimated $100 million.
“This is important because we need to ensure that for our families, regardless of where they are in life, whether they’re newborns or whether they’re aging or living with a disability, that they have access to these essential goods without having to pay tax,” said Eskamani.
Concealed weapons with no permit
Floridians now can carry concealed weapons without a permit, thanks to the passing of bill HB 543. Also known as constitutional carry, DeSantis last year said the law was necessary to protect Second Amenment rights.
At that time, he criticized then Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Secretary Nikki Fried for the lack of permits and accused her of not supporting Second Amendment rights. Fried called DeSantis’s comments “absurd political pandering.”
Abortion restrictions
Abortions after six weeks of pregnancy now are contingent on a ruling by the Florida Supreme Court, which has yet to rule on a relate case about the privacy cause in the Constitution.
Meanwhile, a 15-week ban passed last year by the Legislature remains in effect. And a coalition of groups – including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Florida Rising and Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida – kicked off a drive earlier this month in support of passing a constitutional amendment next year to protect abortion rights in the state.
School vouchers expanded
Legislators approved the expansion of school vouchers to all Florida K-12 students. The tax-funded vouchers can be utilized at private schools. Previous income requirements in current voucher programs will sunset.
LGBTQ+
The state Legislature passed a number of bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community, most notably banning gender affirming care for minors. Other laws restrict pronoun use in schools and requires people to use the bathroom corresponding with their sex in some cases.
The bills are expansion of last year’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that banned teaching sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law sparked push back from opponents who countered that the law punished marginalized people.
It also tipped off a battle between DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company that resulted in the former dismantling the special government district that runs the theme park resort’s municipal-like services via legislation and setting up a new governing board appointed by the governor.
Democrats opposed the bills and LGBTQ+ rallies were held at the Capitol during the session that ended two weeks ago, but Republicans have a super majority in both chambers and the bills easily moved through the legislative process.
Reports from WUSF Public Media and News Service of Florida were used in compiling this article.
