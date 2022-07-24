Demings tests positive for COVID after speaking at Dems’ summer gala

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Florida Democrats’ all-butcertain Senate nominee this year, said Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Demings, who represents Orlando in Congress, said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and is currently isolating from other people.
“Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe,” Demings tweeted.
Demings’ announcement that she has COVID-19 came about 36 hours after she spoke the night of July 16 in Tampa at a Florida Democratic Party gala. It was not immediately clear when or where she contracted COVID-19.
The congresswoman did not immediately indicate how much time she expected to miss, either in Congress or on the campaign trail. The U.S. House is in session this week.
Demings is poised to face incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this November.
Coronavirus cases are on the rise nationwide amid an outbreak of a new subvariant, known as BA.5, that health experts say more easily infects people who have been vaccinated or been previously sick with the virus. Vaccines, however, still offer protections from the most severe effects of the infection, health experts say.
