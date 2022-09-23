As he seeks re-election, Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday released permanent tax-cut proposals that he will pursue during the 2023 legislative session.
Appearing Monday on the Atlanta-based “Erick Erickson Show,” DeSantis said he will recommend using part of record state reserves for “family-friendly tax relief.”
Without providing details, he indicated the proposal would expand on tax breaks that lawmakers passed during this year’s session. This year’s tax package included sales-tax “holidays” on back-to-school items, hurricane gear and outdoor activities.
DeSantis noted the package also provided sales-tax exemptions on baby diapers and wipes. It also included sales-tax breaks on baby clothes; children’s books; Energy Star refrigerators, washers, dryers and water heaters; impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors; new mobile homes and admissions to Formula One Grand Prix races.
Legislative leaders have been hesitant about making some of the larger portions of past tax packages permanent, such as the back-to-school tax holiday, saying they have to be mindful of the impact recurring cuts would have in future years.
