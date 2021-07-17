DeSantis peddling products that show disdain for Fauci and mask wearing

FORT LAUDERDALE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is leaning into the COVID-19 skepticism that’s spread through much of the Republican Party base by selling sets of canned-drink coolers on his campaign website that criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci and ridicule mask wearing.
“Don’t Fauci My Florida,” is on one set of the insulated can coolers, which are often called beer cozies or “koozies” after the brand name. The other asks “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”
DeSantis is selling the merchandise as COVID-19 cases are surging again in Florida. The Republican governor spent much of 2020 and 2021 thumbing his nose at the public health establishment over the coronavirus, and bragging that the stands against shutdowns and mask mandates paid off for Florida.
Also this week, Orange County Major Jerry Demings urged all residents, even those who are vaccinated, to wear mask indoors in crowded places, because of the increasing rate of COVID-19 cases.
Re-election next year
DeSantis is hoping to convince the voters as he faces re-election next yea — and prepares for a widely expected candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Many of the voters he wants are skeptical about the severity of the coronavirus and don’t see a need to get vaccinated. In most of Florida, counties that went strongly for former President Donald Trump in 2020 have lower vaccination rates.
Counties in which President Joe Biden did better generally have higher vaccination rates.
DeSantis has used humor to appeal to Republican voters before. In the 20189 gubernatorial campaign, he released a TV ad — derided by opponents and praised by fans ― designed to reinforce how much he believed in Trump and the then-president’s MAGA movement.
In the spot, DeSantis taught one of his children to “build the wall” — a reference to Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S. border with Mexico — and showed them building a wall out of cardboard blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.