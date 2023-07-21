DeSantis resets 2024 bid with 6 months until voting starts

Ron DeSantis’s team sought to reassure donors about the rocky start to his presidential campaign bid by summoning them to Tallahassee for a briefing with senior staff and holding a reception at the Florida governor’s mansion on Sunday, July 16.
Just seven weeks into DeSantis’s official launch for the White House, his campaign is already hitting the reset button. He recently fired a handful of staffers due to a cash crunch; pivoted on an insular media strategy to start doing national television interviews; and pared down the travel schedule to prioritize trips to must-win early voting states Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire.
This reset isn’t over yet, either.
No campaign staffer should assume their job is safe as the governor struggles to overcome former President Donald Trump’s wide polling lead and DeSantis tries to recover from several self-inflicted errors, according to people familiar with the matter.
His team plans a retreat this coming weekend for major donors in Park City, Utah, according to two people who were invited, where they will also discuss the state-of-play.
The campaign shakeup takes place with just six months until Iowa’s firstin-the-nation Republican caucus. DeSantis had long been viewed as the most viable challenger to Trump, branded as more cerebral with less baggage. But the excitement for his bid was also haunted by the specter of past popular GOP governors who fizzled early in their presidential bids, namely Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
“It is smart to reset. I saw firsthand that Scott Walker had too many people during the same period,” said Dan Eberhart, chief executive officer of Canary Drilling Services, LLC, an energy company based in Colorado and a DeSantis supporter. “In Governor DeSantis’s case: Lean even more on the super-PAC.”
Changing tactics
The DeSantis team has started to pivot for the past few weeks — unveiling policy proposals each month and putting Casey DeSantis, the governor’s wife, on the campaign trail for solo events. The governor also started to take questions at events from voters recently after previously shunning that tradition.
The fired staffers primarily came from the campaign’s political events, media and marketing teams. Many of them aim to find jobs with the super-PAC, called “Never Back Down” or aligned DeSantis groups, but there aren’t guarantees. They boxed up their belongings on Friday, July 14 in what was described as a depressing day in the campaign office.
His team also spent the weekend reaching out to donors, who couldn’t make the Tallahassee meeting. One said they kept emphasizing presidential campaigns go through growing pains.
“You are building a campaign business from scratch. It is a startup business. You think you know the people you need and how many you need, but then you …right-size it,” said Roy Bailey, a Dallas-based businessman and key fundraiser for DeSantis.”
Taking on Trump
DeSantis always faced a challenge in taking on Trump, who holds an ironclad grip on roughly 30% of Republican primary voters. But they drew confidence from the governor’s landslide November reelection, billing Florida’s metamorphosis from a swing state to a Republican bastion as a blueprint.
What his campaign didn’t anticipate, however, was the way Trump’s two indictments mobilized and energized the Republican base to rally around the former president.
A DeSantis spokesman said voters were rallying behind the governor. “His momentum will only continue as voters see more of him in person, especially in Iowa,” said spokesman Andrew Romeo. “Defeating Joe Biden and the $72 million behind him will require a nimble and candidate-driven campaign, and we are building a movement to go the distance.”
Apart from the question of likability, the DeSantis team made several unforced errors.
Recently, some donors recoiled from a video the DeSantis rapid response team shared online that compared the governor’s record on LGBQT issues to Trump’s. The video’s odd splicing of music, visuals and clips from movies like “American Psycho” made some donors think his campaign was unprofessional and homophobic.
Other donors didn’t like the six-week abortion ban DeSantis signed in the spring, or his waffling stance on Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.
Mario Parker assisted with this story.
