TALLAHASSEE --- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said Walt Disney Parks and Resorts should drop a federal lawsuit that claims retaliation by the state and accept changes to a special district that long benefited the theme-park giant.
In a CNBC interview focused on the economy, the Republican presidential candidate said the state has “basically moved on” from issues surrounding the changes to the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Amid a feud between DeSantis and Disney, the Legislature this year replaced the Reedy Creek district with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The changes have led to state and federal lawsuits, with Disney alleging the changes are retaliation for its opposition to a 2022 law that restricts instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools.
“Your competitors all do very well here. Universal. SeaWorld. They have not had the same special privileges as you have,” said DeSantis when pressed on what he’d say to Disney CEO Bob Iger about the federal lawsuit.
“So, all we want to do is treat everybody the same and let’s move forward. I’m totally fine with that,” DeSantis said. “But I’m not fine with giving extraordinary privileges, you know, to one special company at the exclusion of everybody else.”
The former Reedy Creek Improvement District was created in the 1960s and largely gave Disney self-governance power. In revamping the district this year, the Republican-controlled Legislature gave DeSantis the power to appoint the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board.
The state is seeking dismissal of the federal lawsuit filed in April by Disney
