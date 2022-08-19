TALLAHASSEE — Some Flor - ida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response to a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” — and some teachers have wor - ried that family pictures on their desks could get them in trouble.
As students return from sum - mer break, educators are cau - tiously adjusting and waiting to see how the new law governing lessons on gender and sexual orientation will be interpreted and enforced.
The new law, championed by Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron De - Santis, bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identi - ty in kindergarten through third grade as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate. Most educators do not expect a major change in lesson plans — one of the key reasons critics cited in saying the law was un - necessary was that teachers do not cover such subjects in early grades anyway.
But some worry it sets a tone that will leave LGBTQ teachers and kids feeling ostracized.
“The messaging of this law is horrible. It’s toxic, it’s discrim - inatory,” said Gretchen Rob - inson, a lesbian high school teacher in Orange County. “It targets, very obviously, LGBTQ students, it ‘others’ them, and that is not OK.”
Workshops about the law that her school district’s legal team held over the summer caused confusion. Some staff said they were told teachers in kindergar - ten through third grade could not display pride flags or photos of their same-sex spouses. The district later said the law only applied to classroom instruc - tion and that the photos were allowed. It apologized for offer - ing bad guidance with a hypo - thetical discussion.
Chilling effect
The law attracted widespread attention and condemnation earlier this year when it worked its way through the Repub - lican-controlled Statehouse. Critics dubbed it “Don’t Say Gay,” though it contains no bans on specific phrases and doesn’t bar material on sexual orienta - tion considered age-appropri - ate for grades 4 and above.
Opponents say the law would stifle classroom discussion, ar - guing that it doesn’t clarify what could be deemed inappropri - ate. It also establishes an en - forcement mechanism that in - vites parents to file lawsuits against districts, potentially heightening tensions between conservatives and school offi - cials.
The Florida debate reflects one that is playing out nation - wide, with fights in school boards and state legislatures over what and how children learn about race, gender, sex - ual orientation and American history. DeSantis and other Re - publicans have argued parents should be the ones in control of teaching their children about sexual orientation and gender identity.
DeSantis recently addressed some of the concerns at an un - related news conference, say - ing: “You know I hear some peo - ple say, ‘Wow, school’s coming up. But, you know, Florida, they have parent’s rights in educa - tion, they banned CRT (critical race theory), all this stuff. Peo - ple, how are they gonna know what to teach or whatever?’
“And I’m just thinking to my - self, you know, you teach read - ing, math, science, the basic stuff. And you don’t teach gen - der ideology, CRT, the sexual - ity in the elementary schools. That’s not very difficult to know and that’s not very difficult to understand,” he said.
Educators say the state De - partment of Education has not yet explained clearly how the law will be enforced. In June the agency issued a memo on the law to school district super - intendents, but it mostly con - tained a copy and paste of the legislative text.
“The guidance we’re giving people is that it is confusing and we don’t know how it’s going to be interpreted. But what we can do is care for kids and provide the good learning environment that they deserve,” said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association union.
