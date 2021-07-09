Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune statues to be unveiled in Italy

In 2018, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, president of Bethune-Cookman University, was chosen to represent Florida in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.
Statues of her will be unveiled on July 10 in Pietrasanta, Italy, created by Nilda Maria Comas, a renowned sculptor there. A marble one will be housed in D.C. and a bronze statue will be erected in Daytona Beach.
July 10 ceremonies include a blessing of the marble statue at noon (6 a.m. EST) and a blessing of the bronze statue at 6:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. EST). The ceremonies can be viewed on the Facebook page of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Project.
