Dr. Walter L. Smith, Florida A&M University's seventh president, died on Thursday, Nov. 25, in Tampa. He was 86.
Dr. Larry Robinson, FAMU's president, issued the following statement:
“I was saddened to learn of the passing today of Florida A&M University’s seventh President and President Emeritus Walter L. Smith, Ph.D. Dr. Smith left an indelible mark as the University's leader from 1977 to 1985, developing new academic programs and steering FAMU in the right direction,” said Robinson, FAMU’s 12th president. “We’re thankful for his leadership and celebrate his legacy and join the Smith family, friends and Rattlers around the world in celebrating a life dedicated to service and one well lived.”
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
