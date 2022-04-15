Organizations in the Tampa area have joined forces for The People Power Environmental Justice and Energy Symposium II, which will be held on Friday, April 22.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Reed at ENCORE, 1240 Ray Charles Blvd., Tampa. A free breakfast and lunch will be provided.
The symposium is sponsored by the Dr. Walter L. Smith Library, The Urban Progress Alliance, Blaq Earth, CHISPA, and the Tampa Bay Sierra Club.
The symposium is for frontline communities to learn about environmental and energy impacts that affect their quality of life in very critical ways, according to Walter Smith Jr., an organizer of the symposium.
During the symposium, participants will have an opportunity to share and record their narratives and develop effective ways of correcting bad policies and practices by government, communities and businesses, Smith said.
Some to be covered will include:
Environmental Justice/Racism and Human Rights
Dangers of Fracking and Coal Ash Ponds to Communities
Connecting Environmental Impacts with Public Health
100% Clean Energy vs. Net Zero
Energy Burdens.
Register at https://bit.ly/PeepPwr2.
