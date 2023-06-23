Ethel Johnson, owner of The Weekly Challenger newspaper, dies

ST. PETERSBURG – Ethel L. Johnson – wife, mother, entrepreneur and woman of God – died on May 26. She was 92.
Born May 12, 1931, in Soperton, Georgia, Mrs. Johnson was the oldest of 13 children. Her parents — Green T. Burnett, Jr. and Ollie Rea Wright — were tenant farmers, and she spent her childhood picking cotton, tending livestock and growing a variety of vegetables and tobacco.
She preferred working out in the fields with her father and brothers to caring for her siblings, cooking, and cleaning with her mother.
She attended Rosenwald School near the family’s farm. The elementary school was a partnership between philanthropist Julius Rosenwald and African American leader and philanthropist Booker T. Washington to build schools all over the South since Black children were sent to woefully underfunded schools.
The project led to the construction of close to 5,000 schools throughout the South, with Black communities raising close to $5 million to help with construction costs. Unfortunately, the elementary school was burned down under suspicious circumstances.
“And I still have questions about how that thing burned down,” she said. “They’re talking about maybe rats struck some matches.”
Burning Black schools and churches was the norm in the Jim Crow South. The school was rebuilt, and fortunately, there was little interruption to the children’s education. The high school she attended, farther away from the farm, was also a Rosenwald School.
Meeting Dr. King
After graduating high school and working for a while, Mrs. Johnson headed to Harbison Agricultural College in Irmo, S.C. Before graduating in 1953, she got a chance to meet Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at her school during a week-long church revival.
“He told me, ‘You’re young, so keep focused on your goals, and it will come together.’”
After junior college, she headed to Savannah State University but could only attend summer courses because the money had run out. Not wanting to work on the farm, she took any job until she had a chance to move to St. Petersburg with a cousin.
Mrs. Johnson was determined to leave Georgia and resolved only to visit once or twice a decade. She once said had she known a bomb could be built out of fertilizer, she would have blown up all the segregation and racism in her hometown.
Although she did not stay in St. Petersburg for too long, she did meet Evie Johnson, a dedicated servant of God. Mrs. Ethel Johnson studied the Bible with Mrs. Evie Johnson until she moved to Miami for work. There she ran into her Bible teacher’s son, Cleveland. They eventually got engaged and married in 1959. The couple moved to St. Pete from Miami in 1961 and started a family.
While helping her husband with his fledging news outlet, The Weekly Challenger, Mrs. Johnson raised three children and worked various jobs in retail, banking and the medical field. She eventually retired as a medical assistant for Dr. Keith Brady, M.D., in 2000.
Before she could enjoy not punching a time clock, her husband died in 2001, and she took over the reins as the Challenger’s publisher at age 70.
During her tenure as publisher, Mrs. Johnson won numerous awards and recognitions, and gracefully stepped out of the game in 2012 when her daughter, Lyn Johnson, became the publisher.
She is survived by her son Cyrille Johnson, daughters Wanda Johnson and Lyn Johnson (Matthew Freeman), and granddaughter Keirsten Johnson (Greg LaCompte), all of St. Petersburg, and other relatives.
A private service was to be held this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.