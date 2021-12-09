Event highlights work of Miami artists

BASEL SOUTH BLACK ART SHOW
Miami’s Richmond Heights community came out in full force on Dec. 3 and 4 for the Basel South Black Art Show at 14508 Lincoln Blvd., at the newly built South Dade Black History Center. The event featured South Dade artists Robert McKnight, Eric “Hue’’ Houston, Nina Shepherd, G. Darkins, Rodney Royal, Plantedman and Kineti. Attendees were immersed in art and culture presented by artists from communities throughout the area.
