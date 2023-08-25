In their reflections on Charles W. “Chuck’’ Cherry II at his memorial celebration on Aug. 19, family members and friends shared humorous, uplifting and poignant stories about his childhood, his career as an attorney as well as publisher of the Florida Courier and its sister’s newspaper, the Daytona Times.
Cherry, who lived in Daytona Beach, died on July 15 at age 66 after a bout with cancer. He retired in 2020 as publisher of the Courier and its sister newspaper, the Daytona Times, after running the newspapers’ editorial operations for decades.
The retired attorney also was an author, speaker, radio broadcaster and strategic business planning consultant.
The memorial service was held at the Daytona Beach community center that bears his parents’ names – the Julia T. Cherry and Charles W. Cherry Sr. Cultural & Educational Center.
Daytona Beach Commissioner Quanita May served as the emcee. Family members on the program included his children, Chayla and Charles III; his siblings, Dr. Glenn Cherry and Cassandra Cherry Kittles; and his Atlanta cousins, Roslyn Harper-Monroe and Rev. Charles Harper. Daytona Beach friends from childhood, Carmen and Percy Williamson, reflected on their long friendship with Cherry, who was a groomsman in their wedding 40 years ago.
Attorney Johnny McCray of Pompano talked about Cherry’s years as a lawyer and their trip to Africa, where Cherry fostered his love for wearing African attire.
Jenise Griffin, publisher of the Daytona Times and Florida Courier, shared her experience working with Cherry, calling him a longtime “mentor, brother and friend.’’ Rev. Kevin James recited Habakkuk 2:2 in his remarks, which states “Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.’’
James, who grew up in the same Daytona Beach neighborhood as the Cherrys, reflected on the family’s impact in the community. He called Cherry a “proud man and a great thinker.’’
“Just like Habakkuk,’’ he said, “God told him to get a tablet and to write the vision.’’
The pastor evoked laughter while making a peanut butter sandwich from the podium, explaining that “Just like peanut butter, if you spread it around, all those proteins and vitamin B will make a difference. And just like Chuck, if you put it together, it will stick together.’’ He added, “Chuck was willing to fight the fight.’’
Members of Cherry’s 1974 graduation class at Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach were hosts and served refreshments.
A video that included clips from Cherry’s speeches also was shown. The memorial service was streamed live on the Florida Courier’s Facebook page. It can still be viewed at : https://www.facebook.com/flcourier/videos/623284606608217.
Cherry was buried on July 18 at Prairie Creek Conservatory Cemetery in Gainesville, a natural burial site.
