Family of Henrietta Lacks celebrates settlement against biotech giant

The family of Henrietta Lacks agreed Monday to settle its lawsuit against Thermo Fisher Scientific, a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company that sold products derived from the Baltimore County resident’s cells, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
The terms of the settlement are confidential, Crump said in a statement shortly before midnight Monday.
“The parties are pleased that they were able to find a way to resolve this matter outside of Court and will have no further comment about the settlement,” said Crump, who was hired in 2021 by Lacks’ family to explore litigation against biotech companies that profit from HeLa cells — an immortal cell line derived from a sample taken from the Turner Station resident over 70 years ago at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Lack’s grandchildren and other descendants gathered Tuesday morning at Canton Waterfront Park with Crump and other members of the legal team to celebrate the settlement and mark what would have been Lacks’ 103rd birthday.
Lawrence Lacks, 86, Lacks’ last living child, couldn’t come to the news conference on Tuesday because of health issues. But Ron Lacks, his son, and the author of “Henrietta Lacks: The Untold Story,” said he told him about the settlement when he got home early Tuesday morning.
“I took my jacket off and said, ‘It’s done,’” Lacks said. “And he was so proud.”
Unjust profits
Lacks’ surviving family members filed suit against Thermo Fisher in October 2021, arguing that the Massachusetts-based biotechnology giant unjustly profited from cells taken from Lacks in 1951 while she was being treated for cervical cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Thermo Fisher tried twice to dismiss the case, arguing that the Lacks family hadn’t filed their claim in a timely manner. Under Maryland law, a person has to sue for unjust enrichment within three years of first learning of something that might be grounds for a lawsuit.
But Lacks’ family and their legal team — led by Crump — said the multibillion-dollar company continues to unjustly profit from the cells every time it cultivates, sells and is paid for newly replicated cells in the line. Thermo Fisher, the family alleged in their complaint, is treating Lacks’ cells as “chattel to be bought and sold.”
Lacks, a Black tobacco farmer and mother of five who lived in Turner Station, died shortly after her diagnosis, at 31 years old. But her cells — which Johns Hopkins doctors took from her without her knowledge or consent — lived on, becoming the first to survive outside a body in a laboratory. The cells, known as HeLa cells, are still replicating in laboratories today, some seven decades after Lacks’ death.
HeLa cells, the first “immortal” cell line, have been used in countless biomedical breakthroughs. They helped doctors eradicate polio and map the human genome, as well as develop HPV vaccines, in vitro fertilization and — more recently — COVID-19 vaccines.
The cell line also was the first to be commercialized, becoming the building blocks for a multibillion-dollar industry based on buying and selling tissues and cells and patenting genes. Lacks’ legacy went without much public recognition for decades until journalist Rebecca Skloot chronicled the story of her cells in the book “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” which Oprah made into a 2017 movie.
More lawsuits planned
Crump, who also has represented the families of Tyre Nichols, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin, and plans to represent victims of child sexual abuse, said the legal team and the family intend to sue as many as 100 defendants — mostly pharmaceutical companies that have made fortunes off medical research with the HeLa cell line, and possibly Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Johns Hopkins Medicine says it has never sold or profited from the discovery or distribution of the cell line and doesn’t own the rights to it. Instead, the institution offered the cells “freely and widely for scientific research,” according to its website.
The Lacks family’s mission is to make sure their ancestor is recognized for the contributions she made to science and to the world, said Lacks’ granddaughter, Kimberley Lacks. She highlighted pending federal legislation filed by Baltimore Rep. Kweisi Mfume and U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin to posthumously grant Lacks a Congressional Gold Medal.
“My grandmother gave the world a gift 70 years ago,” Lawrence Lacks said, “and we’re here today to give her a gift of justice.”
