Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Jackson State faced off in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 3. The Rattlers struck first when Marcus Riley returned the opening kickoff for 96 yards.
For the past two years, Jackson State has come out victorious over FAMU in the Miami Classic. FAMU made sure that didn’t happen this year as they defeated the Jackson State Tigers 28-10.
This is a good start to the Rattlers’ season as they got their first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) win.
Quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who had a great season last year, threw for 146 yards with two touchdowns to start the season. The Rattlers put up 28 points in the first half but were held scoreless in the second half.
FAMU’s defense forced two turnovers and held Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan to 77 yards after having 109 yards in his previous game against South Carolina State University.
The Rattlers will face the University of South Florida at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
