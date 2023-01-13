ORLANDO – As part of Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law’s Great Day of Service, which has been sponsored by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s MLK Commission, the law school will host a pop-up legal clinic on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at 201 FAMU Law Lane, Orlando, FL 32801.
The public is invited to stop by for free legal advice and to meet attorneys, law students and organizations that will answer basic legal questions.
“It is important that we consistently strive to fulfill the charge that was issued at the time the law school was established — to serve the underserved,” said FAMU Law Professor and campus event organizer Patricia Broussard.
Over 100 volunteers also signed up to participate in the annual Parramore Clean-up scheduled on Jan. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the law school.
For more information about the FAMU College of Law, visit law.famu.edu.
