FAMU Law Wraps-Up Third Year of Mentoring Program with Advice from Judge Emerson Thompson
ORLANDO, Fla – Judge Emerson Thompson, a senior justice with the Ninth Judicial Circuit and a retired judge with the Fifth District Court of Appeal, shared insights on professionalism and ethics as the keynote speaker for the Mentoring Program Recognition event at Florida A&M University College of Law on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Thompson called on the law students in attendance to take full advantage of the opportunity to be mentored by experts in the legal profession. He said he counsels his mentees to “tell me what you want me to do to help you,” and then “to show up.”
FAMU Law presented certificates to recognize all 64 lawyers and law students who participated in the 2022-2023 program that began in September and included virtual and face-to-face group sessions as well as individual mentor and mentee interactions. Mentors included nine judges from the Circuit Court, the District Court of Appeal, and the U. S. District Court, along with attorneys from across the state of Florida, Illinois, and California.
Featuring more than 40 mentors from the legal community and mentees from the law student body, the recognition event wrapped up the third year of the mentoring program, which is sponsored by the law school’s Dean’s Advisory Council in coordination with the Office of Career Planning and Professional Development.
The Mentoring Program is now accepting applicants for the 2023-2024 academic year. All FAMU Law students are eligible but limited slots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Mentors interested in participating must be practicing attorneys in good standing with a state bar, have a minimum of 10 years of experience, have no pending complaints or disciplinary action, and have no 10-year disciplinary history with a state bar.
To learn more about the FAMU Law Mentoring Program, please visit this link: https://law.famu.edu/career-planning/mentoring-program.php
