For the second year in a row, the Florida A&M University Rattlers fell to Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic, losing 59-3. The game was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
The Rattlers could not get their offense going scoring only three points and putting up 155 yards of total offense. The offense also had two turnovers that led to two defensive touchdowns for Jackson State.
Defensively, the Rattlers struggled with the Tigers' offense, giving up five touchdowns and 471 yards of offense.
The Rattlers' special teams also allowed a score as the Tigers blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
Florida A&M’s home-opener against Albany State is Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.
B-CU Wildcats fall to Miami Hurricanes
B-CU ATHLETICS
Bethune-Cookman couldn't prevent a successful debut for Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal in a 70-13 setback to the No. 16 Hurricanes, but the Wildcats did get somewhat of a successful debut for quarterback Jalon Jones in front of a Hard Rock Stadium crowd of 56,795 Saturday in Miami Gardens.
Jones, the transfer quarterback making his first start, had his moments in matriculating the Wildcats down the field on a pair of long drives and hit Queshaun Byrd on a 34-yard second quarter touchdown. It wasn't enough against a speedy Hurricane team that scored on all five first-half possession as well as a pick six.
He finished 11 of 20 for 243 for yards, in addition to 15 yards rushing on six carries.
Bethune-Cookman enjoyed a brief 3-0 lead after a 63-drive on its opening possession set up the first of two Dylan Moghaddan field goals.
On the drive, Jones converted a third-and-20 with a 24-yard completion to Marcus Riley and hit Dylaan Lee for 20 and 28 yards to get the Wildcats inside the Hurricane red zone. A third down attempt to hit Kemari Averett in the far side of the end was broken up at the last second, forcing the Wildcats to settled for a 29-yarder from Moghaddam with 8:54 remaining in the first quarter.
Byrd took a pass in the flat on a wheel route and darted for the Wildcats' touchdown in the second quarter.
Riley, who moved from quarterback to wide receiver during the offseason, got behind the Miami secondary on a 44-yard third quarter catch from Jones that put the Wildcats in the red zone. A pass interference call gave B-CU first and goal, but the Wildcats settled for a 21-yard field goal from Moghaddam that made it 42-13 with 10:30 remaining in the period.
Jones' longest pass of the game was a 48-yarder to Darryl Powell, Jr.
Lee led the Wildcat receivers with five catches for 83 yards. Riley and Byrd each had two catches for 68 and 34 yards, respectively.
Byrd and backup quarterback Tyrone Franklin each had 30 yards rushing.
Henry Parrish Jr. rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyler Van Dyke threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns for the Hurricanes.
Bethune-Cookman now turns its focus to its home opener on Sept. 10 at Daytona Stadium, hosting Celebration Bowl champion South Carolina State. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.
Losses for Edward Waters and Florida Memorial
Edward Waters University lost its Sept. 3 game to Clark Atlanta University 34-39 on Sept. 3.
The Jacksonville team next plays Savannah State University at the Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.
Florida Memorial University had its first loss of the season as it fell 86-0 last weekend against Southern University at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Florida Memorial returns to action on Sept. 10 against Southeastern University. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Victory Field in Lakeland.
