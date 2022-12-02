Florida A&M University (FAMU) reported that none of its students were hurt in a shooting incident at an outdoor basketball court on Nov. 27.
Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is investigating the shooting that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at the outdoor basketball courts in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center, which was closed at the time. One victim, an adult male, died as a result of this shooting. Four other victims, one juvenile male and three adult males, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
“I want to assure the FAMU community that the shooting incident, which occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the university. The safety and security of our students and the campus is our highest priority. The FAMU Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” said Dr. Larry Robinson, FAMU president.
In response to the incident, the university is reviewing and revising the use of indoor and outdoor campus recreational facilities.
Staffers were also readdressing signage regarding surveillance security. As part of security measures instituted on campus in recent years, the university erected a security fence on the southwest perimeter of the campus and installed 1,532 surveillance cameras. Footage from those cameras and plate readers is playing a role in the ongoing investigation.
