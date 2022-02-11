FAMU student’s design lands in Target stores nationwide

A Florida A&M University (FAMU) student’s work is being sold in Target stores nationwide.
Senior graphic design student Kah’Milah Ledgester won Target’s 2021 HBCU Design Challenge. Participants designed T-shirt artwork and graphics for the Target 2022 Black History Month campaign for the challenge. Ledgester’s design won a top three prize.
“This was my challenge as a creative,” Ledgester said about submitting her artwork. “I felt elated because I did something that scared me.”
The Adel, Georgia, native said her art celebrates Black women and the vibrancy that surrounds them. Ledgester said she want to show just how beautiful Black women are.
“I struggled with understanding why Black women are not seen in the same light of beauty as others,” she explained. “With my design, I wanted to continue the conversation and say, ‘you are not overlooked and unprotected.’”
‘Pretty awesome’
Ledgester’s professors and peers could not be prouder.
“Kah’Milah’s creativity and love for design inspire me as well as her peers,” said Alicia Hope, visiting assistant professor of Graphic Communication at FAMU. “Watching her evolve into this amazing graphic designer is pretty awesome.”
A panel of senior design, merchandising, marketing, and technical leaders evaluated all the design challenge submissions, including Tawnya Artisst, director of Multicultural Product Design and Advancement at Target.
“Her lovely illustration with its color, texture, and layout held universal appeal. We are so happy to have it as a part of our winning designs,” Artisst said.
For anyone fearful of submitting their work for recognition, Ledgester has words of encouragement.
“No matter what,” she said, “always keep being ambitious and know that your actions are going to showcase that.”
Here’s a link to a video interview Target did of Ledgester: https://vimeo. com/643345731
