FAMU to host memorial service for former president

Florida A&M University (FAMU) will host a memorial service for former President Dr. Frederick S. Humphries, Sr. at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way.
Humphries died in Orlando on June 24 at age 85. He will lie in repose for public viewing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 9 at Lee Hall Auditorium, 1601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tallahassee.
A public wake is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 9. At 7 p.m., there will be an Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omega Service, which is open to the public.
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 10, Humphries will lie in repose for public viewing at the Lawson Center. The memorial service is scheduled to end at 3 p.m.
Tennessee State University, where Humphries served as the fourth president before assuming the FAMU presidency, will host a memorial service 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Avon Williams Campus, 330 10th Avenue North in Nashville.
Students’ vigil too
The FAMU Student Government Association will host a students’ vigil in Humphries’ memory, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at the Eternal Flame on the main campus.
Humphries graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from FAMU in 1957 before going on to complete a master’s and a doctorate in physical chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh.
He was the first African American to obtain a doctorate in his discipline from the University of Pittsburgh. While a graduate student, he met his future bride, Antoinette McTurner. She died in 2006.
Humphries, under whose leadership FAMU was named College of the Year in 1997, was a renowned scholar, charismatic, visionary, and innovative administrator and admired public servant.
Scientist, president
He led Tennessee State University for 11 years beginning in 1974. The trained scientist served as the eighth FAMU president from 1985 to 2001. In 2003, Dr. Humphries was named the Regent Professor at the FAMU College of Law, a school he played a key role in re-establishing.
Along with his almost three decades of leadership in higher education, the Apalachicola native served on countless corporate boards and earned an impressive list of accolades and awards.
Humphries is survived by three children, Frederick Jr. of Washington, D.C., Robin Tanya Watson of Orlando, and Laurence Humphries of Houston, Texas, and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donate to FAMU Life Gets Better scholarships, the Graduate Feeder Pro- gram, an eminent scholar position, and statue in honor of Dr. Fredrick S. Humphries, Sr. at https://my.famu.edu/donation/drhumphries.
