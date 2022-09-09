The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III will get their day in court next week in the aftermath of the teen’s death which occurred when he was forced by law enforcement to leave the Florida State Fair in 2014.
On Feb. 7, 2014, deputies at the Hill-sborough County Sheriff ’s Office ejected the teen from the fairgrounds. Andrew was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-4 while trying to walk across the interstate.
Andrew’s parents, Deanna and Andrew Joseph II, filed a lawsuit, stating that the sheriff ’s office and the Florida State Fair Authority violated the teen’s civil rights when he was removed from the fair-grounds.
The teen was never charged with a crime.
Multiple defendants
The federal trial is scheduled from Sept. 12-22 at the Sam Gibbons United States Federal Court in down-town Tampa. The trial will focus on the Hillsborough County Sheriff ’s Office, the Florida State Fair and Corporal Mark Clark, who ejected Andrew from the fairgrounds.
“After being subjected to police interrogation and mugshots, Andrew and his 12-year-old companion were taken by a sheriff ’s transport van to the edge of the fair, put out next to a busy road and the interstate highway, and told they’d be arrested if they returned to the fair,” Guy Rubin, the parent’s attorney, said in a statement.
Andrew’s parents have called for the end to qualified immunity, a legal immunity that can protect government officials and law enforcement officers from civil lawsuits.
